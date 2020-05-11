USDCAD Stays Subdued

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 11, 2020 2:12 AM
0 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Last Friday, the April U.S. jobs report came out not as ugly as expected (a reduction of 20.500 million Nonfarm Payrolls vs. -22.000 million expected, jobless rate soaring to 14.7% vs. 16.0% expected), the Canadian economy shed 1.99 million jobs (vs. -4.00 million expected) with a jobless rate of 13.0% (vs. 18.1% expected) --.also not as grim as expected.

As virus-hit countries and U.S. states gradually relax coronavirus-induced restrictions and reopen their economies, market sentiment has been boosted.

And the rush to obtain U.S. dollar funding during the max of market distress (as seen in March and early April) has largely faded.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/CAD remains on the downside after retreating from a high of 1.4173 seen on May 7.

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar(USD) vs cad stays subdued. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


In fact, USD/CAD is trading within a Bearish Channel having confirmed a Bearish Pattern of Lower Highs.


Currently it has swung to the Lower Bollinger Band keeping the intraday outlook as bearish.

A Key Resistance is located at 1.3945 (around the Upper Bollinger Band).

Trading below this key Resistance, USD/CAD is expected to Seek Support at 1.3880 and 1.3845 on the downside (both levels last seen at end-April).
Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
Today 05:21 PM
Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Today 04:36 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Today 03:37 PM
$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.