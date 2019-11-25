USDCHF Hesitates Below Parity A Level Which Has Held Since May

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 25, 2019 8:17 PM
7 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

USD/CHF Hesitates Below Parity (A Level Undefeated Since May)

USD/CHF is approaching parity, a level which is clearly on the radar for market participants. Despite several failed attempts, USD/CHF has not closed above parity since May 2019. We could quibble over the fact that it opened above 1.0000 by a whisker on the 19th of June, yet the fact it marked the beginning of 3.2% slide should also be factored in. Early October saw four volatile candles produce upper wicks which failed to conquer the key level and it has gone untouched since, although prices are now approaching it once more.

More recently, prices have been oscillating between the 0.9850 – 1.000 area, although marginally higher highs and lows have also formed within this range. Thursday saw its 6th consecutive higher close which brings the potential for mean reversion over the near-term, and yesterday’s bearish pinbar shows hesitancy to push higher. If previous tops are anything to go by, it could take two or more reversal candles to form before a move lower unfolds.


  • Bears could look to fade into minor rallies below parity and use the 1.0028 high to aid with risk management.
  • Alternatively, bears could wait for another reversal candle (or more) to form then enter a break beneath their lows, before assuming the market has topped.
  • The near-term bias remains bearish below parity, whereas a break above 1.0030 assumes bullish trend continuation.




On a final note, whilst the near-term bias is bearish, we’re also keeping in mind that December is traditionally a bearish month for USD/CHF. Not only does it produce negative returns over the past 5, 10, 15 and 30-year averages, but all timeframes produced negative returns over 50% of the time. As an example, the 30-year average shows a bearish success rate of 63.3%.

Of course, such stats aren’t a predictor of the future as we could simply be headed for an outlier year (which in this case would be a bullish close in December). But it is something to bring alongside your own analysis to see if it stacks up with your own view.


Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Board of currencies
      Paper trading: advantages and how to
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 23, 2023 05:55 PM
        BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 23, 2023 12:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.