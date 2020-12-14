USDJPY Better than expected Tankan Index

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 14, 2020 2:29 AM
16 views
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
This morning, the Bank of Japan Tankan Large Manufacturers Index was posted at -10 for 4Q, better than -15 expected. The Outlook Index was posted at -8, also better than -11 expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 105.00 as the nearest support would be set at November bottom at 103.10 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Oil defies USD strength after hawkish Powell comments
Today 10:52 PM
Trader’s guide to the Purchasing Managers’ Index
Today 07:58 PM
Central bankers signal rising rates globally
Today 06:08 PM
When to use leading vs lagging indicators
Today 01:58 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Today 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.