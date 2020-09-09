Why USDJPY Could See a Big Breakout Around Mondays LDP Election

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 9, 2020 3:17 PM
7 views
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As if 2020 wasn’t already tumultuous enough, Shinzō Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, unexpectedly resigned on 28 August, citing health issues. Abe will remain in office until a successor is chosen by the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

On Monday 14 September, the LDP is expected to hold its leadership election three days before the National Diet will elect a new Prime Minister. Though Abe refused to endorse a preferred successor, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is the clear frontrunner and has reportedly solidified his support within the LDP; former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will also vie for the election. The winner of the election will serve out the rest of Abe’s term, through September 2021.

If Suga secures the election, he has pledged to continue the former PM’s “Abenomics” economic policy, anchored by monetary easing from the Bank of Japan, fiscal stimulus through government spending, and structural reforms. In recent interviews, Suga has also cited deregulation as a key policy goal. While continuity in economic policies should benefit Japanese businesses, there is a risk that Suga could dissolve parliament and call a snap election to solidify his support, which could introduce an extended period of uncertainty and volatility for Japanese assets, including the yen.

Speaking of the yen, Japan’s currency surprisingly saw notable strength against the US dollar on the day Abe announced his resignation, though USD/JPY has since retraced most of that move. Taking a step back, USD/JPY sits near the middle of a “symmetrical triangle” pattern created by a series of lower highs and higher lows in price. For the uninitiated, this pattern is similar to a person compressing a coiled spring: as the range continues to contract, energy builds up within the spring. When one of the pressure points is eventually removed, the spring will explode in that direction.

It’s notoriously difficult to predict the direction of a symmetrical triangle breakout in advance, but markets tend to see large moves following a breakout in either direction. Accordingly, readers may want to wait for a potential breakout around the election and then hop aboard the new trend on any pullbacks. To the topside, USD/JPY could rally up to 108.00, whereas a downside break could target the late July lows near 104.00.

Chart analysis of USD to JPY with technical annotations. Published in September 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Shinzo Abe JPY Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Today 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Today 12:10 PM
A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
Today 08:15 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
Today 07:15 AM
GBP/USD, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:04 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 in focus for UK inflation, Jerome Powell testimony
Today 04:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Shinzo Abe articles

Chart showing uptrend
Currency Pair of the Week: AUD/JPY
By:
August 31, 2020 12:11 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:07 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:10 PM
        wall street
        A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Today 08:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.