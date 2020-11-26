Aviva shares within an upward sloping channel

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 25, 2020 10:45 PM
9 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Aviva, the insurance group, reported 9-month life PVNBP (present value of new business premiums) of 32.1 billion pounds, compared with 32.4 billion pounds in the prior-year period, and value of new business dropped 13.8% on year to 714 million pounds. The company said it currently expects to recommend a final dividend of 14.0p per share, taking full-year dividend to 21.0p per share, compared with 15.5p per share in the prior year.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is posting a rebound and is nearing the upper end of an upward-sloping channel. A short term pullback cannot be ruled out. Prices need to stand above 251.5p to maintain the bullish bias. A break above the resistance at 352p would open a path to see 408p. 

Market chart analysis of AVIVA plc showing signs of positive growth. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 
Related tags: Coronavirus Equities UK

Latest market news

Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Yesterday 07:05 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock market correction may have long way to go
Yesterday 03:42 PM
Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
Yesterday 03:21 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.