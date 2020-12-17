The Fed keeps an accommodating tone

The Fed left its key interest rate unchanged last night at its monetary policy meeting. Fed members now anticipate GDP growth of 4.2% in 2021 compared with the 4% announced in September. Regarding employment, they estimate that the unemployment rate will reach 6.7% in 2020 (against 7.6% previously estimated), before falling to 5% next year.
EUR/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20/50MAs. The RSI shows upside momentum and is not highly overbought. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 1.219 with Fibonacci projection targets at 1.227 and 1.23. Alternatively, a break below 1.2190 would call for a down move towards 1.2165 and 1.2145.
EUR/USD remains in a strong up trend and is supported by the rising 20/50MAs. The RSI shows upside momentum and is not highly overbought. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the horizontal support at 1.219 with Fibonacci projection targets at 1.227 and 1.23. Alternatively, a break below 1.2190 would call for a down move towards 1.2165 and 1.2145.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Yesterday 02:28 PM
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
May 18, 2023 03:12 PM