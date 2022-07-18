ASX200 Afternoon Report July 18th 2022

July 18, 2022 6:19 AM
15 views
Australian flag

 

The ASX200 is trading 65 points higher at 6670 at 3.00 pm Sydney time.

The strong start to the new week came as U.S stock markets snapped a 5-session losing streak on Friday, as better than expected corporate earnings and economic data eased concerns over slowdown risks.

A surprise fall in U.S consumer long-term inflation expectations also supportive of risk sentiment as it eased fears over a heavy-handed 100bp rate hike when the Fed meets at the end of July.

Tech stocks have been the day’s best-performing sector, making the most of improved risk sentiment. Tyro Payments climbed by 8.46% to $0.70c, Wisetech Global added 6.4% to $46.93, Life360 added 5.68% to $3.72, EMLP Payments added 6.4% to 1.08 and Afterpay owner Block added 5.1% to $98.16.

Energy stocks have gained as the market holds its breath to see if gas flows from Russia to Europe resume this week after the conclusion of maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Beach Energy climbed by 2.7% to $1.71, Woodside added 2% to $31.26, Origin Energy added 2% to $5.63, Santos added 1.8% to $7.11 and AGL added 1.25% to $8.17.

A rebound for the Materials Sector as metals and coal prices climbed on the Chinese futures exchange. Whitehaven Coals shares added 4.90% to $5.89 after earlier touching an 11-year high at $6.14 as the company forecast its full-year earnings to rise to $3B. New Hope Coal added 2.75% to $4.30. Yancoal added 2.75% to $5.90, Coronado Coal gained 0.75% to $1.68.

Elsewhere gains for FMG as it added 2.08% to $16.67, Rio Tinto added 1.8% to $94.97 and BHP added 1.75% to $36.71. Mineral Resources added 2.5% to $44.45, and South 32 added 2.64% to $3.50.

Suncorp has soared by 5.14% after it became the target of a proposed takeover by ANZ.  ANZ shares were put in a trading halt as it looks to raise $3.5 billion to help fund the purchase.  Elsewhere NAB added 1% to $28.74, Westpac added 0.85% to $20.06. CBA added 0.46% to $93.30. While Macquarie added 2.46% to $172.12.

Lithium miners have made good gains, led by Liontown Resources, which added 6.3% to $1.01, Core Lithium added 5.6% to $5.59, Iluka Resources added 3.9% to $8.55, Allkem added 3.59% to $10.10, and Lake Resources climbed by 3.3% to $0.63c.

Turning to the charts, the ASX200 looks set to close above the band of resistance at 6650/60, which has capped for 7 of the past 9 trading sessions. Attention now turns to medium-term resistance at 6750/6950 that the ASX200 needs to reclaim to negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June.

ASX200 Daily chart 18th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 18th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.