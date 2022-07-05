AUD traders ‘sold the fact’ as RBA hiked by 50-bps as expected

The Australian dollar was promptly sold off on the confirmation that the RBA hikes rates by 50-bps, as traders seemingly bought the rumour and sold the fact.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 5, 2022 6:22 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of the statement

  • Inflation in Australia is also high, but not as high as it is in many other countries
  • Inflation is forecast to peak later this year and then decline back towards the 2–3 per cent range next year.
  • The Australian economy remains resilient.
  • Unemployment rate lowest in nearly 50 years.
  • Household spending remains an ongoing source of uncertainty.
  • The recent spending data have been positive, although household budgets are under pressure from higher prices and higher interest rates.
  • The Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead.

 

20220705rbaocr

 

The RBA opted for a second consecutive 50-bps hike, taking their OCR (Overnight Cash Rate) to 1.35% from 0.85%. It’s their third hike in as many meetings which has seen the central bank lift their base rate by 125-bp.

Yet with the RBA themselves expecting inflation to rise to 7% by the year end, it remains debatable as to whether the RBA are being aggressive enough. Consumer expectations rose to 6.7% in June and risk becoming anchored, weighing on demand and keep realised inflation high.

However, whilst uncertainties remain (Ukraine, household spending), the RBA see the economy as ‘resilient’ with unemployment sitting near a 50-year low. Like most central banks, the RBA is treading a fine line between successfully taming inflation and tipping the economy into a recession. So the question from here is how many more hikes they have up their sleeve to steady inflation (and expectations) without rocking the economic boat.

 

The RBA meet five more times in 2022

The RBA have the opportunity to change rates at any of the five meetings between August and December this year. With money markets implying a rate of ~3% rate by the year end and rates currently at 1.35%, it allows for an average hike of 33-bps at each of those five meetings.

Perhaps they will not hike at every meeting and opt for a ‘pause’ (as some Fed members have suggested for September). Personally, I suspect the RBA will hike by 50-bp in August and September to get the more ‘aggressive’ hikes out of the way earlier, then revert to 25-bp increments and perhaps a 15-bp hike in December to take rates to a cool 3.0%. But if inflation steadies then it’s also possible they may only hike rates closer to 2.5% by December.

The RBA will be in a better position to be data dependant after the latest inflation data, which is scheduled for the 27th of July, and that will help us (and the RBA) better gauge their trajectory going forward.

 

AUD/USD wipes early gains post-RBA

20220705audusdFX

 

AUD/USD was quick to sell off as soon as the 50-bp hikes hit the screen. The battler finds itself at an interesting juncture from a technical perspective. The pair has seen a solid rebound since its false break of 0.6800 and has found support above its weekly pivot point. Yet the 50-bar eMA and bearish trendline are now acting as resistance. Should the US dollar regain strength then a break beneath 0.6840 assumes a seeing high has been seen. To switch to a bullish bias with greater conviction I’d prefer to wait for a break above the 0.6200 resistance zone.

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Forex RBA AUD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:52 AM
      trading floor
      NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 18, 2024 10:42 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.