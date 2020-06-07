AUDUSD Challenges 07000 as Market Optimism Grows

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 8, 2020 12:52 AM
0 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Global market sentiment has been boosted by an unexpected improvement in the U.S. job market (a surprise surge of 2.509 million nonfarm payrolls in May).

Over the weekend, China reported that May exports fell 3.3% on year, much better than a decline of 6.5% expected.

Also, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a one-month extension of oil-production cuts, adding fuel to oil prices' recent rally.

The Australian dollar is highly co-related to prices of commodities, the main exports of Australia. And the Aussie is widely regarded as a proxy trade for China's economy in view of China's substantial purchases of commodities shipped from Australia. 

So, it is not a surprise to find that AUD/USD has been boosted by those economic data and news stories over the weekend.

On a Daily Chart, AUD/USD continues a Bullish Bias after breaking above a Bullish Channel.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair keeps trading at levels close to the Upper Bollinger Band holding the short-term bias as bullish.

The Relative Strength Index is well directed above 80, showing Strong Upward Momentum for the pair.

The trailing Key Support has been raised to 0.6650.

Trading at levels above this Key Support, the pair is expected to encounter Overhead Resistance at 0.7180 (61.8% Fibonacci extrapolation from Key Support). 

Above 0.7180, the next line of resistance is expected at 0.7390, a level last seen in early-December 2018.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.