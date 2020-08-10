AUDUSD testing Key resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 10, 2020 3:52 PM
4 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs on Monday.

On the U.S. economic data front, there was no major news.

The Euro was under pressure against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).

The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs. Looking at the AUD/USD news sentiment in "TC Market Buzz" the AUD is trending with an increase in news volume.


Source: TC Market Buzz


On a long term Weekly chart, the AUD/USD is challenging a very important declining trend line in place since 2014. A break above could signal the beginning of a major multi-year rebound. If the trend line holds as resistance, look for a drop down towards 0.6515 and 0.617 in extension. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The AUD/USD is our currency pair of the week, read more about why here.


Happy Trading

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
Yesterday 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
Yesterday 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.