Copper breaks out on stronger Chinese data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 17, 2019 8:39 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

We have had a number of major economic news out today, overall showing weak inflationary pressures but there was good news from China. The stock markets, copper prices and yuan have all responded well to news China’s economy expanded by a slightly better-than-expected margin in the first quarter of this year, thanks in part to easing concerns over the nation’s trade spat with the US. As well as GDP and retail sales, it was industrial data that surprised the most, suggesting that the world’s second largest economy may have bottomed:

  • Industrial production +8.5% y/y vs. +5.6% expected and 5.3% last
  • GDP +6.4% q/y vs. 6.3% expected and 6.4% last
  • Retail sales +8.7% y/y vs. +8.3% expected and 8.2% last

In reaction to the above Chinese data, copper prices broke above a short-term corrective trend. The breakout, if sustained, could precede further technical buying given the overall bullish trend with copper holding above its 21, 50 and 200 daily moving averages and given the higher lows. The base of the breakout was around 294.50, so this level is going to be the key support to watch going forward. The first bullish objective is now this year’s high at 298.50ish hit at the end of last month, with 300.00 being the subsequent target.


Source: TradingView and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients

Related tags: China Copper

Latest market news

S&P 500 suffered its worst week in six months: Asian Open – 25/09/2023
Today 10:39 PM
Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
The Fed Wrestles with Rate Expectations as USD Bulls Continue Push
September 22, 2023 05:45 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest China articles

Quarry and various stones
Stimulus and seasonality could power mining sector gains
By:
David Scutt
September 12, 2023 02:41 AM
    inflation_10
    US CPI, ECB and a slew of China data: The Week Ahead – 08/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 9, 2023 10:56 PM
      china_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
      China A50: upside risks for earnings grow as stimulus ramps up
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 30, 2023 12:57 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50: bounce beckons on stamp duty cut
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 28, 2023 01:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.