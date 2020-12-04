Earnings Play Guidewire Software

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 4, 2020 11:25 AM
1 views
High rise buildings
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, after market, Guidewire Software (GWRE) is anticipated to release first quarter LPS of $0.05 compared to an EPS of $0.13 last year on revenue of approximately $164.5 million vs. $157.0 million in the previous year. The company provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers, and its expected move based on front-month options is 7.7%. 

Looking at a daily chart, Guidewire's stock price has just made a new intraday record high after breaking out to the upside of an intermediate-term bull flag pattern in mid to late-November. The RSI is in a strong uptrend and currently in overbought territory over 80. The simple moving averages are setup in a bullish manner, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. Price will likely continue to advance towards the first Fibonacci target of 137.50. Price may find resistance at 137.50, so traders should expect a pull back before a breakout occurs. If price can get over 137.50 then the next Fibonacci target is 145.00. If price get over 145.00 it could potentially keep running higher. If price pulls back then traders should use the 20-day SMA as rough support, because price used the 20-day SMA as rough support in the uptrend preceding the flag. If price breaks away from the 20-day SMA on the downside, then traders should look to 113.50 for a possible bounce off of the breakout level. If price falls below 113.50 it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to 105.50.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Earnings Tech Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Nasdaq and Oil continue to slide
Yesterday 04:57 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Bearish Trend Intact Below 1.0530
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Yesterday 01:08 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Earnings articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
By:
Joshua Warner
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
    recession_05
    Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 27, 2023 09:27 AM
      amazon_02
      S&P 500 forecast: Where next for Costco stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 25, 2023 08:30 AM
        stocks_05
        Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 22, 2023 02:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.