EURCAD in focus amid ECB US tariff plans and Canadian jobs data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 8, 2018 12:53 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After the ECB’s dovish press conference the euro fell across the board, even against the Canadian dollar. The commodity currency has taken a beating of its own in recent weeks amid fears over protectionist US policies, renewed weakness in oil prices and soft domestic data. US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose hefty import tariffs on metals, which triggered threats of retaliation from around the globe including Mexico, Canada and European Union. Trump’s economic advisor then resigned, further fuelling concerns that Trump will press ahead with his plans. However, the White House has stated that Canada and Mexico may be exempt from the tariffs. If Canada is indeed exempt then the beleaguered currency could bounce back ahead of tomorrow jobs data, which will be released at the same time as the US non-farm payrolls report.  The US President is set to provide details of the tariffs at 15:30 ET today.

So, the Canadian and US dollars will remain in focus today, among the major currencies. But with the US dollar rising against its European rivals today, the Canadian dollar’s strength or lack thereof will become more apparent when paring it against another currency. Given the dovish ECB today, the EUR/CAD could be a good pair to watch for signs of strength for the Loonie, as we take the US dollar out of the equation.

In fact, the EUR/CAD has potentially formed a reversal price pattern when it rallied hard into the previous swing point and the 2016 high of 1.6105 yesterday but failed to close there. With the momentum indicator RSI also being at overbought levels and given the abovementioned macro considerations, then the EUR/CAD may now stage a pullback in what has been a strong bullish trend, especially if support at 1.5915 breaks now. If so, we could see a pullback towards the next support at 1.5665 in the coming days.

However, if the EUR/CAD goes back above the 1.5970-1.6000 resistance range then the bears may get in trouble again and we may see a subsequent break to a new high for the year. The next bullish objective beyond the aforementioned 1.6105 level is at 1.6205 – a 161.8% Fibonacci extension level, derived from a previous price swing.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.


Related tags: EUR/CAD Forex

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR/CAD articles

Research
European Open: The BOJ increased bond purchases, BOC meeting in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
    Research
    European Open: The BOJ increased bond purchases, BOC meeting in focus
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
      Canadian CPI lower than expected. Are the BOC rate hikes working?
      By:
      September 20, 2022 02:36 PM
        Research
        Yes, inflation may have peak but it “remains far too high”
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 17, 2022 02:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.