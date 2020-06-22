Europe Points Lower As Second Wave Fears Increase

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 22, 2020 3:15 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are pointing to a weaker start as fears of rising coronavirus cases drag on sentiment. Although low volumes suggest weak conviction.

Germany has seen its R rate jump to 2.88 in just four days, up from, 1.79. A number over 1 indicates that the spread of the virus is increasing as lockdown measures are eased. Even though the number of cases in Germany is low, the rise is unnerving. The markets will be watching developments closely here. Germany has been relatively successfully in keeping deaths low and reducing the spread quickly in the first wave, investors will need to this second wave nipped in the bud to boost optimism that a second wave won’t be as devastating the first. 

Meanwhile, in the US states such as California and Florida are still seeing the number of cases rise. Apple announced that it will be shutting 11 stores owing to rising cases in some states adding to investor woes. On a positive, the recent outbreak in Beijing appears to be fading.

UK to reduce social distancing rules
What is becoming increasingly clear is that any covid-19 recovery will be far from a straight line. Hopes of a V-shaped recovery to be tested further this week as the UK is set to reduce its social distancing rules down to one meter in an attempt to boost the prospects of survival for shops, bars and restaurants as they reopen. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also hinted towards a reduction in VAT to get the UK spending again.

Spain reopens for tourism
Spain has removed its state of emergency, reopening its borders to allow summer tourism to restart. The next few weeks will be crucial as investors keep a close eye on coronavirus cases to see whether this big step forward will also mean a big increase in cases. 
Whilst localised flare ups in coronavirus cases are likely to happen, the speed and effectiveness of dealing with them will be paramount.

Survey data in focus
Today, the UK economic calendar is fairly empty with CBI business trends in focus. European consumer confidence could also attract some attention. This data should provide a sense of how quickly sentiment is recovering as economies reopen. This is key for a recovery in domestic demand. Expectations are for a slow increase in confidence in June to -15, up from -18.8
Looking ahead a barrage of PMI data from UK, Eurozone and the US will provide further clues as to the health of the economic recovery. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency
Yesterday 11:47 PM
AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slump continues, Oil hits year highs
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Yesterday 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Yesterday 11:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.