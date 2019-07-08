FX Brief Trump Accuses China Of Devaluing Their Currency Again

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 8, 2019 1:11 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


FX markets remain confined within tight ranges, following Friday’s volatile US session. CHF and AUD are currently the strongest majors, EUR and USD are the weakest. The USD pared some gains from its NFP-driven strength.

  • Equities were mostly lower as Friday’s strong NFP reduced expectations of the Fed cutting by 50bps later this month.
  • ECB’s Villeroy said their next move will be decided by data, not the markets, in an interview released today.
  • Trump (not for the first time) claimed China is devaluing their currency whilst speaking with reporters. He also said the Fed would lower rates if they knew what they were doing.
  • On the data front, Japan’s machinery orders fell -7.8% in May, its fastest monthly decline since September. Bank lending also eased off to 2.3% YoY (2.6% prior). The Nikkei is currently trading at a 6-day low.

Up Next:

  • Germany’s industrial output will be on the radar for EUR traders, after it fell -1.9% in May, its fastest rate of contraction since August 2014 (especially in light of Villeroy’s comment). With expectation for data to improve, it leaves potential for disappointment and a weaker Euro if it misses the mark.
  • CFTC data will also be released in the US session, which has been delayed due to the US public holiday last week (so expect our weekly COT report to follow).

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Fed meeting preview: Dollar Index at 1-month lows ahead of tight decision
Today 06:04 PM
Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Today 01:15 PM
GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 01:08 PM
US Open: Futures steady after central bank support
Today 12:47 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:15 PM
    Market chart
    European Open: Cautious trade to start the week, EUR/AUD in focus
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:32 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.