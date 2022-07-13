GameStop 4-for-1 stock split: here’s everything you need to know

GameStop announced it will hold its first stock split for 15 years in the aftermath of its meteoric rally last year. Take a look at what the split will mean for shareholders and how it will affect the GameStop share price.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
July 13, 2022 3:30 PM
Research
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

 

GameStop announced it will hold its first stock split for 15 years in the aftermath of its meteoric rally last year. Take a look at what the split will mean for shareholders and how it will affect the GameStop share price.

 

GameStop 4-for-1 stock split

GameStop announced on Wednesday 8 July that its directors had approved a 4-for-1 split of the company’s class A common stock. This means GME investors will receive three additional shares – in the form of a special dividend – for every single share they own.

After the news was announced, GameStop shares opened up 10%.

 

When is the GameStop stock split?

The GameStop stock split will take place on 21 July, and the stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis the following day. In order to qualify for the split, you’ll have to be a recorded shareholder on 18 July.

 

Why is GameStop conducting a stock split?

GameStop is conducting a stock split to put its shares back within the reach of individual investors following the Reddit-fuelled spike in its price last year.

GameStop gained the public’s attention in 2021 in what was dubbed the ‘meme stock’ phenomenon. Retail investors drove the company’s share price up from around the $5 mark to nearly $160 in order to short squeeze institutional investors who had been betting against the company.

Although the GME share price has fallen down from its high, it still trades at $128 as of July 11. Splitting GameStop shares will mean that the overall value of shareholders’ investments will stay the same, but the price per share will be decreased. This can help create more liquidity and demand for the stock among retail investors.

Learn how to read an earnings report.

 

How might a stock split impact GME shares

Research from Bank of America suggests that stock splits have historically been bullish for companies that complete them and that they tend to outperform the wider market during the 12 months after the split has happened. 

Average Returns

3 Months

6 Months

12 Months

Splits

7.8%

13.9%

25.4%

S&P 500

2.1%

4.4%

9.1%

(BofA Global Research)

 

How to trade the GameStop stock split

You can speculate on how the stock split will impact GameStop shares with FOREX.com in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a FOREX.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for ‘GameStop’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your stock split trading strategy risk free by signing up for our demo trading account.

 

Other upcoming stock splits

GameStop is just one of a few tech stocks that are having stock splits this year, such as:

  • Amazon – the retail giant announced plans for a 20-for-1 stock split to be completed later this year. See our guide to Amazon’s stock split
  • Alphabet – which is expected to complete a 20-for-1 stock split in July this year. Find out more about Google's stock split
  • Tesla – shareholders are expected to vote on whether to split Tesla stock at the next shareholder meeting in August. Find out more about Tesla’s stock split
Related tags: Equities US equities Stocks Insights

Latest market news

GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Today 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
Today 02:44 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.