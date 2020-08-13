Gold Holds Above 1900 Whats next move

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 13, 2020 1:01 AM
2 views
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Following Tuesday's selloff, Spot gold rebounded from an intraday low at $1,863 before closing higher at $1,915. In fact, the weakening of U.S. dollars helped the rebound of gold. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.3% on day to 93.42. 

Besides, the vitality of gold jumped to 21.5%, the highest level since April. Investors should expect choppy trading in coming weeks. Currently, the investors would weigh on the dollars, bond yield and the risk appetite for the movement of gold.

Gold (Short Term): Key Resistance level at $2,015


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a daily chart, the candlestick pattern showed a Long Ranging Doji, a potential reversal pattern, after sinking to $1,863.

In fact, the technical rebound cannot be ruled out, if gold prices break above yesterday's high at $1,950. 

However, unless the resistance level at $2,015 (the day low of the bearish Engulfing bar) is violated, gold prices should remain in the phase of consolidation. The support levels would be located $1,863 and $1.770.

On the other hand, a break above $2,015 would turn the technical outlook to positive and bring a re-visit of next resistance level at $2,075.



Gold (Intraday): Rebound Expected


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

On a 1 hour chart, gold posted another rebound from $1,906 and returned the level above the 20-period moving average. Besides, the 20-period moving average is turning upward.

The relative strength index also breaks above the declining trend line drawn from August 5.

Readers could set the support level at the previous low at $1,906, while resistance levels would be located at $1,970 (50% fibonacci retracement) and $1,995 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement). Investors should focus on the resistance level at $1,995 as it is the level of ABC corrective wave as well. After that, the next resistance level would be located at $2,015.

In an alternative scenario, a break below $1,906 would trigger a return to the support level at $1,863.
Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY’s big bearish reversal ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 07:31 PM
Indices fell, Gold and Bonds rally, VIX fear index up
Yesterday 04:19 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB could deliver hawkish surprise - preview
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on debt ceiling jitters
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Yesterday 08:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money
By:
Ryan Thaxton
April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2023 04:58 PM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 24, 2023 01:20 AM
        Research
        Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.