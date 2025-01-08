Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout

Gold prices are poised to breakout of a multi-month consolidation formation with NFPs on tap Friday. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 2:07 PM
gold_05
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Gold prices coil into multi-month consolidation- approaching resistance
  • XAU/USD carving monthly opening-range just above 2025 yearly open- NFPs on tap
  • Resistance 2671/80, 2715 (key), 2744- Support 2624, 2594-2603 (key), 2565

Gold prices may be poised for a breakout in the days ahead as XAU/USD continues to coil within the December range. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts heading into the close of the week with U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls on tap.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart-XAU USD Daily-XAUUSD Trade Outlook-GLD Technical Forecast-1-8-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Short-term Price Outlook we noted that a rebound in XAU/USD was approaching resistance and that, “losses should be limited to 2594 IF price is heading for a breakout with a close above 2693 needed to suggest a low is in place.” Price briefly registered an intraday high at 2726 two-days later before plunging more than 5.2%.

A rebound off slope support into the close of December has now extended more than 3.1% off the lows with gold now approaching technical resistance near 2671/80- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the December range and the December high-day reversal close (HDC). Looking for a larger reaction there IF reached with a breach / close above the October trendline (red) needed to validate a breakout of a multi-month consolidation.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart-XAU USD 240min-XAUUSD Trade Outlook-GLD Technical Forecast-1-8-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD setting the monthly opening-range lows at the objective 2025 yearly open near 2624. Key support rests with the 38.2% retracement of the May rally / October low at 2594-2603 – a break / close below this threshold would threaten a larger correction in gold with such a scenario exposing the November low-day close (LDC) at 2565 and the 50% retracement /August high at 2532/34 (both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached).

A topside breakout of this formation keeps the focus on the 10/23 outside reversal close at 2715- a close above this level is ultimately needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the record HDC at 2744 and the record high / close / 2.618% extension at 2787-2804.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Bottom line: The gold recovery is approaching consolidation resistance just higher with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the 2594-2680 range. From a trading standpoint, loses should be limited to the November trendline IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2715 needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US employment data this week with Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes for guidance. Review my latest Gold Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term look at the XAU/USD trade levels.  

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar-Gold Key Data Releases-NFP-XAUUSD Trade Outlook-1-8-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:15 PM
EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
Today 01:19 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:59 AM
GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 09:37 AM
AUD/USD holds ground despite softer CPI, EUR/AUD looks set to tap out
Today 05:12 AM
ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
Today 12:31 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

Research
GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:37 AM
    Research
    How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:36 AM
      gold_10
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 6, 2025 05:06 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 6, 2025 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.