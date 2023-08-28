Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Remain on Intervention Watch

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 3:19 PM
120 views
japan_07
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese Yen Takeaways

  • The Japanese yen continues to weaken amidst quiet trade to start the week – all eyes remain on potential intervention from Japanese authorities if it weakens further.
  • USD/JPY is consolidating just below its 2023 high near 146.60.
  • EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY pulled back last week, but remain in bullish medium-term structures.

Japanese Yen Fundamental Analysis

It’s been a quiet day in the forex market with the UK out on summer bank holiday, and with little on the economic calendar during the US session, we could see that quiet trade extend from here.

Taking a step back, USD/JPY remains one of the more interesting currency pairs at the moment. After rallying 200 pips in the last 48 hours of last week, the pair is once again probing its highest levels of the year. We’re already above the area where the BOJ intervened to try to strengthen the yen last year, though its worth noting that other crosses like EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY are trading notably lower than last week’s highs (see below for more).

As it stands, the weakness in the yen remains a dominant theme, and with broader equal- and trade-weighted indices of the currency’s value off their lows, yen bears may have an opportunity to extend that well-established trend further this week.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

 japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_08282023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As noted above, USD/JPY is probing its 2023 high above 146.60, a level that also marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Q4 2022 drop. Bulls remain hesitant to push the pair above this key barrier given the lack of clear fundamental catalysts and risk of intervention, but if we do see a clean breakout this week, the pair could quickly test 148.00 before

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Daily Chart

 EURJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_08_28

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to EUR/JPY, the technical picture is more muddled. The cross pulled back sharply from year-to-date highs near 160.00 through the middle of last week, and even after a late-week bounce, the pair remains more than 100 pips below last week’s high. Rates haven’t been higher in more than a decade, so if we do see a clean breakout, the a move up to the psychologically-significant 160 level could be next. Meanwhile, bulls may look to buy the pair on dips into the mid-150s, where the rising 50-day EMA has consistently provided support since the start of April.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 GBPJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_08_28

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Jumping across the English Channel, GBP/JPY’s chart looks like a mix of USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. The pair has pulled back from decade+ highs over the last week, but rates appear to be turning higher off previous-resistance-turned-support near 184.00, a clear bullish sign. As long as the pair remains above last week’s low, the path of least resistance remains to the topside for a potential retest of the 2023 high in the mid-186s or higher if this week’s key US data comes in stronger-than-expected.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY EUR/JPY GBP JPY Technical Analysis BoJ

Latest market news

Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
Today 02:07 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: bounce beckons on stamp duty cut
Today 01:32 AM
WTI crude oil, AUD/USD analysis: Asian Open – 28/08/2023
Yesterday 10:43 PM
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
Stocks mixed, bonds weaker, dollar rallies on Fed’s hawkish comments
August 25, 2023 06:22 PM
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and Pinduoduo
August 25, 2023 02:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest USD/JPY articles

jackson_hole_01
USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 24, 2023 10:42 PM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY: economic divergence to drive renewed downside?
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 24, 2023 12:14 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      August 23, 2023 07:42 AM
        japan_08
        Japanese Yen Analysis: Will USD/JPY Break its Short-Term Range?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        August 22, 2023 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.