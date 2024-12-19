Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance

USD/JPY surged post-FOMC with the bulls charging towards a major pivot-zone at uptrend resistance. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Thursday 5:22 PM
japan_02
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly / Daily Trade Levels

  • USD/JPY post-FOMC breakout extends more than 6.1% off December low
  • USD/JPY bulls testing major pivot zone at uptrend resistance- US Core PCE on tap tomorrow
  • Resistance 157.16/89 (key), ~159.50s, 160.40/73- Support 151.90-152, ~151.16, 148.73-149.60 (key)

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark a third consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollar with USD/JPY surging to fresh multi-month highs on the back of the Fed rate decision. The rally takes price into a critical pivot zone and while the broader outlook remains constructive, we’re looking for possible inflection here in the days ahead. Battle lines drawn on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart into the close of the year.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price ChartUSDJPY WeeklyDollar vs Yen Trade OutlookUSD JPY Technical Forecat12192024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast we highlighted potential for a larger correction within the September uptrend in USD/JPY while noting that, “From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 150 IF reached. Ultimately, we are looking for an exhaustion low ahead of 148 for the September rally to remain viable with a breach / close above 154.34 needed to mark uptrend resumption.” Price plunged nearly 5.2% off the November highs with USD/JPY registering an intraday low at 148.64 into the monthly open before rebounding.

The US Dollar is now poised to mark a third consecutive weekly advance with the recovery extending more than 6.1% off the December low on the heels of the FOMC rate decision. The rally takes USD/JPY towards a major resistance hurdle just higher at 157.17/89- a region defined by the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range and the July breakdown close. Note that the 2020 parallel converges on this zone over the next few weeks and further highlight the technical significance of this threshold.

Initial weekly support now rests back at the 1986 low / 1998 & 2022 high at 151.90-152 and is backed closely by the 52-week moving average (currently ~151.16). Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2022 high-close / 2023 high-week close (HWC) at 148.73-149.60- a break / close below this threshold would suggest a more significant high is in place / a larger reversal is underway. Ultimately, a break below the 61.8% retracement at 146.29 would be needed to put the bears in control.

A topside breach / close above this key pivot zone exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the upper parallel (blue slope near 159.50s) and the 1990 high / 2024 HWC at 160.40/73. Ultimately, a close above the swing highs at 161.95 would be needed to fuel the next major leg of the multi-year uptrend in USD/JPY (look for a larger reaction there IF reached).

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally is now approaching major technical resistance, and the focus is on possible inflection into this threshold. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of 157.16/89- losses should be limited to 152 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to mark resumption of the September uptrend.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data tomorrow with the Consumer Price Expenditure (PCE) expected to show a slight uptick to 2.9% y/y in November. Stay nimble into the release watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

USD/JPY Key Economic Data Releases

Japan US Economic Calendar- USDJPY Data Releases-12-19-2024 

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Japanese yen USD JPY Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
December 19, 2024 05:52 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Japanese yen articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 12, 2024 09:30 PM
    Japanese Flag
    USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 12, 2024 07:37 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 12, 2024 03:04 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Trend Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 10, 2024 01:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.