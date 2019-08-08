Market Brief Euro Dumps on Italy Turmoil

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 8, 2019 5:03 PM
3 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The euro was the weakest major currency on the day after Italy’s Deputy PM Matteo Salvini called for another election, extending policy uncertainty in the country. The aussie and kiwi were the strongest major currencies in risk-on trade.
  • President Trump seemingly endorsed a weaker dollar policy in a tweet this morning, causing some traders to speculate about the potential for the US to intervene in an effort to weaken its currency.
  • Commodities: Gold fought back from earlier losses to finish unchanged on the day while oil surged over 3%.

 

  • US indices gained between 1.5% and 2.25% across the board, marking the third straight up day after Monday’s sharp drop for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
  • Technology stocks (XLK) were the strongest major sector on the day, while defensive Utilities (XLU) and Consumer Staples (XLP) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Kraft Heinz (KHC) dumped nearly 9% after reporting weak sales and continued accounting irregularities.
    • AMD (AMD) surged over 16% after the company launched a new generation of processors, with both Twitter and Alphabet announcing that they would use the new processors.
    • Lyft (LYFT) tacked on 3% after yesterday’s bullish guidance. Rival Uber (UBER, +8%) is set to report earnings as we go to press.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 24, 2023 12:00 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Board of currencies
      Paper trading: advantages and how to
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 23, 2023 05:55 PM
        BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 23, 2023 12:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.