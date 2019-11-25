Market Brief Indices Burst Toward Record Highs Boosted by Trade Rhetoric

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 25, 2019 4:04 PM
  • China’s Global Times is reporting that a “broad consensus” has been reached around a Phase One trade deal between the US and China, though the precise scale of the tariffs to be removed are not clear. Separately, China issued new laws on intellectual property in a possible “olive branch” to the Trump Administration.
  • FX: The pound was the strongest major currency, despite a Reuters poll that showed Conservatives’ lead over Labour had shrunk to just 7% ahead of the December 12 election. The yen was the weakest major currency.
  • Commodities: Oil gained 0.5% on the day, while gold slipped -0.5%.
 
  • US indices closed solidly higher on the day, within striking distance of last week’s record highs.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector on the day; defensive Utilities (XLU) were the weakest.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Broker Charles Schwab (SCHW, +2%) confirmed a $26B all-stock acquisition of rival TD Ameritrade (AMTD, +8%). Rivals E-Trade Financial (ETFC, +3%) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR, +3%) rose on hopes of similar consolidation in the future.

