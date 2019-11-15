Market Brief Indices Cap Off Fourth Straight Up Week in Record Territory

See a summary of the top market themes and trends from today's US trading session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 15, 2019 4:18 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • President Trump floated a “major” middle class income cut, though the market is skeptical about such a deal getting done. Speaking of deals getting done, optimistic comments from economic adviser Kudlow boosted risk appetite across the board today.
  • FX: The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were the strongest major currencies, with safe haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc bringing up the rear. The pound caught a bid after Brexit party candidates vowed to stand down in over 40 districts.
  • US data: US retail sales beat expectations at +0.3% m/m, though “core” retail sales (excluding volatile auto purchases) came in below expectations at +0.2% m/m.
  • Commodities: Oil rallied nearly 2% on the day (a surprise drop in oil rigs certainly helped) while gold eased back about 0.5%.
 
  • US indices closed solidly higher on the day to hit fresh record highs.
  • Health Care stocks (XLV) were by far the strongest sector on the day, while Materials (XLB) brought up the rear.
  • See the key storylines and trends we’ll be watching in the coming week!
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Nvidia (NVDA) shed -3% on a weaker-than-expected outlook, even though the company’s Q3 earnings eclipsed analysts’ expectations.
    • WalMart (WMT) dipped -1% after missing revenue forecasts, though the company’s key online business grew 41%.
    • Applied Materials (AMAT) surged 9% after beating both earnings and revenue estimates.
    • Chinese retailer JD.com (JD, -0%) was essentially flat on the day despite easily beating analysts’ earnings estimates. The stock is up nearly 70% year-to-date.

* No major economic releases are scheduled for Monday’s Asian session*


Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Waiting for fresh catalysts after the Fed’s dovish pivot
Today 04:30 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
Today 01:44 AM
Dollar rallies, Russell 2000 sees profit-taking
December 15, 2023 07:30 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Winning Streak Stretches to 7 Weeks – Why that Could Be a Bullish Sign
December 15, 2023 03:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend gains ahead of PMI data
December 15, 2023 01:28 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
December 15, 2023 10:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.