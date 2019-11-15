Market Brief The latest Kudlow bounce

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 15, 2019 9:33 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Stock market snapshot as of [15/11/2019 2:30 pm]

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • Stocks are buying the White House’s latest blast of trade optimism, though bond markets are reserving judgement. U.S. stock index futures range between gains of 0.3% to 0.4%, tracking European shares gauges that are in the green with few exceptions
  • The deepest equity measure for the region, STOXX Europe 600 opened higher, saw a brief spell in the red, then traded 0.4% higher at last look
  • White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, the provider of a number of beneficent bromides in recent week, said talks were “coming down to the short strokes”, adding: “We are in communication with them every single day right now.”
  • It’s hard to believe that a degree of scepticism isn’t broadening among investors, given several false dawns now, on the road to a skeleton of a skeleton ‘phase one’ deal. There’s no capping the reaction of sentiment. However, the high chance of reversals when optimism is countered from elsewhere in the White House is a recipe for volatility into year-end


Stocks/sectors on the move

  • Most STOXX super sectors are holding higher, though European tech shares rise the most. Hardware and chips lead. ASMI gained 3.2%. This tracks NVIDIA’s Q3 beats overnight, even though the graphics GPU maker’s outlook was soft
  • The typical trade-sensitive industries also again. Miners are led by London-listed Glencore, Anglo, BHP, Rio and Sweden’s Boliden. Auto part stocks were, again, easier to buy than car shares
  •  Troubled retailer JC Penney surged 18% in pre-market deals, suggesting the heavily borrowed stock was seeing a short squeeze. Same-store sales missed, and it kept its negative comparable sales outlook. But a $0.30 adjusted loss per share was better than $0.56 estimated, a possible sign that turnaround moves are gaining traction
  • U.S. tech stocks are also eyed as seasonal hedge fund disclosure reveals big buys of Facebook, Netflix and other FAANG shares. Microsoft was studiously avoided, according to the filings. Nasdaq traded 0.5% higher into Wall Street’s open
  • Techs saw even broader attention after China’s Alibaba rival JD.com released Q4 guidance well above forecasts, lifting the stock. Alibaba Group itself has reportedly ‘covered’ its planned Hong Kong secondary listing multiple times, a boost to sentiment for the already traded stock



FX snapshot as of [15/11/2019 2:28 pm]


FX markets and gold

  • As Senior Technical Analyst Fawad Razaqzada wrote, before the release of U.S. retail sales data, Whether or not the USD/CAD will push higher today will depend to a great extent on the outcome of today’s US macro pointers
  • As it turned out, the top-tier release, U.S. retail sales was lacklustre: the headlines beat, but core measures missed and there was a small revision lower from the prior month
  • Lower tier data in the shape of New York’s manufacturing index printed 2.9 in November vs. 6 expected
  • Dollar/Canadian dollar duly heads lower, with AUD/JPY a standout, leading yen crosses higher as a risk-on feel returns
  • USD/JPY rises for the first time in six days. Swissie retreats
  • The euro joined the fray vs. yen after recent promising data (e.g. German GDP) that could be corroborated by readings next week, including a manufacturing PMI
  • Factor in Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz’s comment: “In the last seven or eight months, things have picked up nicely and now we’re above 4% -- most of all our measures of wage inflation.”


Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Dollar EUR Euro Forex GBP Glencore Indices Google Mining Netflix Rio Tinto Shares market Sterling Tech Stocks Earnings Asia Pacific China Europe Germany US

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Today 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.