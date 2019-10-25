Market Brief US Shrug Off AMZNs Miss Approach Record Highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 25, 2019 5:18 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

  • US officials struck an optimistic tone on the “Phase One” trade deal with China, noting that they were close to finalizing some sections of the agreement following a call between the two trade teams.
  • The EU and UK remain at loggerheads over a possible Brexit extension, with each side waiting for the other to clarify its position before making a decision – watch for fireworks over the weekend and early next week!
  • FX: The Canadian dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, while the New Zealand dollar brought up the rear.
  • Commodities: Oil gained nearly 1% today. Gold was essentially flat.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptoassets surged more than 10% after Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed blockchain technology.
 
  • US indices closed solidly higher in a risk on day, within striking distance of July’s record highs.
  • Technology (XLK) was the strongest major sector again today, gaining more than 1%. REITs (XLRE) were the weakest with a more than -1% loss.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Intel (INTC) gained 8% following an earnings “trifecta” (beat on profits, revenues, and raised guidance).
    • Amazon (AMZN) gapped sharply lower but ultimately closed down just -1% after missing on both earnings and guidance after the bell yesterday.

*There are no high-impact macroeconomic events scheduled for release during Monday’s Asian session trade.



Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:52 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:14 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 2, 2023 12:35 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 2, 2023 09:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.