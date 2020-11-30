Meituan Holding above the rising trend line after the release of 3Q earning

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 30, 2020 9:46 PM
1 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Meituan (3690), the top food delivery platform in China, reported that 3Q adjusted net profit rose 5.8% on year to 2.05 billion yuan on revenue of 35.4 billion yuan, up 28.8%. The company said: "As China’s economic recovery accelerated during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of effective COVID-19 containment, our businesses continued to recover steadily and achieved positive growth across all segments." After reporting the 3Q result, the stock opened slightly higher.

On a daily chart, the stock remains supported by a bullish trend line and rising 50-day moving average. The relative strength index also stays above the key level at 44.00. Unless the support level at HK$255 is violated, the stock could consider a rise to the resistance levels at HK$339 and HK$380. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Today 12:11 PM
Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
Today 11:50 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks remain vulnerable despite bounce
Today 10:39 AM
Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
Today 09:27 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_02
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:43 PM
    recession_05
    Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:27 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:41 PM
        china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
        China A50: Retest of range lows looms, testing buyer demand
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 05:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.