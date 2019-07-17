No deal threat undermines the pound and the FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 17, 2019 8:55 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The latest comments and moves by Boris Johnson are making it clear that he is serious about leaving the EU by 31 October, most likely with no deal, and that he might be preparing to push back the Queen’s speech which marks the reopening of Parliament after the summer recess, until 1 November.

Long term, the deeper problem building here is not so much will the UK leave the EU or stay, but the fact that if no-deal happens it will undermine the Irish border and the agreements the UK has in place with Ireland, which could potentially threaten the whole structure of the United Kingdom.

Pound slips to 2-year low

The pound is in trouble this morning having fallen below a 2-year low against the dollar but the decline is helping some FTSE majors such as luxury brand Burberry and Rolls Royce.

The positive currency effect was not enough to hold the FTSE, which is now trading lower, dragged down by miners and supermarkets. Oil majors are also declining as oil prices – which are marginally higher this morning – took some losses over the last few days.

Sterling briefly fell below $1.24 and below EUR1.107 but then evened out to trade flat against the dollar and the euro. The next point of focus will be UK inflation data this morning which, if it falls short of expectations, could push the currency even lower.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.