NZD USD drops to major support as kiwi extends correction

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 24, 2017 3:11 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Amid the highly anticipated start of the Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday and speculation over key speeches to be delivered by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday, the US dollar has remained relatively flat and in a tight trading range this week. One notable exception to this flatness has been the NZD/USD currency pair. Against the New Zealand dollar, the US dollar has extended its strength, pressuring NZD/USD down to a major support area around 0.7200 as of Thursday.

Previously in a sustained rally from a low of 0.6816 in early May up to a two-year high of 0.7556 in late July, NZD/USD began a serious correction early this month after Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Graeme Wheeler suggested that the central bank is open to possible currency intervention in order to cap the New Zealand dollar’s strength. That suggestion, coupled with the RBNZ’s currently dovish-leaning stance when it comes to interest rates, has placed heavy pressure on kiwi, prompting the NZD/USD pair to break down sharply below its previous uptrend.

In the process of this breakdown, the currency pair has formed a clear head-and-shoulders bearish pattern, which it has just tentatively broken to the downside. As noted, NZD/USD dropped down further on Thursday to hit key support around the 0.7200 support level, which is also near the 50% retracement of the May-July uptrend.

With a dovish RBNZ clearly preferring a weaker NZ dollar and ready to help push it down if necessary, pressure on the kiwi should remain, at least on a short-term basis. As for the US dollar, if Fed Chair Janet Yellen provides any hawkish hints during her Jackson Hole speech on Friday, that could help accelerate the NZD/USD fall. With any clear and sustained breakdown below 0.7200, the next major downside price objective is around the key 0.7050 support level.

Related tags: Central Bank Forex Kiwi NZDUSD reserve bank of new zealand US Dollar Technical Analysis Federal Reserve NZDUSD Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Today 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Central Bank articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 03:14 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 27, 2023 03:09 AM
      The Week Ahead: US Inflation, FOMC, ECB and BOJ meetings in focus
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 9, 2023 03:12 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD Analysis: Are the RBA on track for another hike?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 5, 2023 03:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.