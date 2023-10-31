NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:28 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • New Zealand labour data for Q3 was soft
  • Forward indicators on wage growth deteriorated
  • NZD/USD remains near 2023 lows

NZD/USD is falling in the wake of a soft New Zealand employment report, reinforcing the view that when the Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) next moves interest rates, it’s far more likely to be a cut than hike.

NZD/USD hit by soft jobs report

Employment grew 0.2%, half the pace expected, while private sector wages ex overtime undershot forecasts by two-tenths, rising 0.8%. While unemployment held steady at 3.9%, that largely reflected disappointing labour force participation which came in a 0.5 percentage points below forecast at 72%.

While wage growth remains strong, lead indicators continue to soften with the nation’s underutilisation rate jumping to 10.4%, up 0.5 percentage points on three months earlier. It’s now increased by a full percentage point over the past 12 month, reflecting sluggish economic conditions and the reopening of New Zealand’s international border.

Outlook for wages weakening

Underutilisation combines unemployment and underemployment to provide a broader indication as to the degree of labour market slack that exists. It typically has an inverse relationship to wage pressures, pointing to softer wage outcomes looking ahead.

“A loosening in the labour market is key in tackling inflation,” said Mary Jo Vergara, Senior Economist at Kiwi Bank. “The RBNZ should take comfort in today's employment data coming in softer than their expectations. And as such, is further evidence that no more rate hikes are needed. Monetary policy is working.”

While today’s report bolsters the case for the RBNZ to be on hold for the foreseeable future, that’s not exactly news to markets, meaning external factors are playing a far greater role in determining fluctuations in NZD/USD.

NZD/USD technical setup

Looking at the daily, NZD/USD continues to attract bids from .5800 and offers from .5860, a range it’s been stuck on for the past fortnight. With the USD looking strong right now thanks to robust domestic economic data and weakness in the Japanese yen following the BOJ interest rate decision on Tuesday, the pair has every excuse to move lower in the near-term. However, if we don’t see downside in this type of environment, it’s a strong signal on where the medium-term directional risks may lie.

Below the current range, a successful break of .5750 may open a push towards .5600. On the topside, the pair has a done a bit of work around .5950 previously but there’s no major visible resistance until you get back to .6000. For now, RSI and MACD suggest momentum remains to the downside, although the latter looks like it may crossover the signal line in the near-future.

nzd nov 1

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: NZD USD FX economic data RBNZ

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM
AUD monthly wrap: November 2023
Today 04:07 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY: Situation “tense” as speculative moves amplify BOJ intervention risk
Today 12:41 AM
USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
Yesterday 09:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest NZD USD articles

Board of currencies
The top 10 most volatile currency pairs in 2023
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 26, 2023 02:43 PM
    NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 10:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 03:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.