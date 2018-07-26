NZDCAD breakdown looks imminent

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 26, 2018 1:14 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Price action on the NZD/CAD looks quit heavy and a breakdown appears imminent. Market participants are showing preference for the Canadian dollar following the Bank of Canada’s recent interest rate hikes and given the outlook for further policy tightening in the months ahead. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is nowhere near ready to tighten its belt. This disparity in monetary policy stances between the BOC and RBNZ could weigh on the NZD/CAD for a while yet, especially if Canada manages to find an agreement in NAFTA talks with the US. Meanwhile from a technical point of view, the NZD/CAD has already peaked back in November 2016 when rates couldn’t break the 0.99 handle. Since then, at least three distinct lower highs have been formed and lots of support levels have broken down. Today, the cross has taken out the support trend of a short-term triangle pattern that was created in the aftermath of a sizeable sell-off at the end of June. The fact that rates couldn’t stage a more significant bounce following that sell-off and after a lengthy consolidation means the selling pressure must have remained strong. Indeed, the selling could accelerate if it breaks a more significant bullish trend line which is now in sight at 0.8860. If this level were to give way then a re-test of the November 2017 low at 0.8640 could become a strong possibility in the coming days or weeks. Conversely, if the NZD/CAD goes back above the most recent high at 0.8990, then in this scenario the short-term bearish bias would become invalid. Even so, the longer term outlook would remain bearish until a significant higher high has been made.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.
Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
September 15, 2023 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
September 15, 2023 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
September 15, 2023 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
September 15, 2023 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
September 15, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 15, 2023 11:30 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 14, 2023 10:41 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 14, 2023 01:30 PM
        channel_02
        EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 14, 2023 04:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.