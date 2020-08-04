RBA Keeps Rates Unchanged AUDUSD Turns Up

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 4:29 AM
1 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its key interest rate unchanged at an all-time low of 0.25%.

The central bank also reiterated its intention to buy more bonds to cap the yield on three-year government bonds at 0.25%.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement: "As difficult as this is, the downturn is not as severe as earlier expected and a recovery is now underway in most of Australia."

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD is emerging to the upside after undergoing a sharp consolidation initiated at an intraday high above 0.7220 last Friday.

On an Intraday 1-Hour Chart, AUD/USD has crossed above the upper boundary of a Bearish Channel.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

It has returned to levels above the 20-period moving average, and is on its way toward the 50-period one on the upside.

A further rebound should make AUD/USD encounter resistance at 0.7160 (above the 50-period moving average) and at the key level of 0.7200.

Bullish investors should take the level of 0.7075 (around a previous low) as the Key Support.

Related tags: USD Forex AUD

Latest market news

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
Today 05:35 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bulls back in charge on better inflation data
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
Yesterday 05:41 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks rise as CPI slows by more than expected
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 outlook: Stocks rise as CPI slows by more than expected
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:10 PM
    Research
    US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 1, 2023 02:30 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY uptrend intact as bulls eye 138.00
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 16, 2023 05:35 PM
        USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 10, 2023 07:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.