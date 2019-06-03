US FX Handover Buck Blasted as Weak Data Leads to Calls for a July Fed Rate Cut

- Front-end US yields continued their freefall as traders increased bets on multiple Fed rate cuts this year; the 2-year treasury now yields just 1.83%, down nearly 30bps in the last three sessions alone!
- US data: Both the ISM and Markit manufacturing PMI readings came in lower than expected. ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to a 2.5-year low at just 52.1, though the employment figure held up relatively well at 53.7.
- The New Zealand dollar was the strongest major currency today, while the US dollar brought up the rear.
- Gold rose over 1.5% while oil (WTI) edged nearly 1.5% lower on the day.
