USD/JPY: Inflation surprise fuels yen surge, 200DMA break boosts downside risks

USD/JPY is tumbling, breaking through its 200-day moving average after Tokyo’s inflation data shocked to the upside. With US Treasury yields losing steam and thin markets amplifying moves, traders are eyeing a deeper downside flush. Could the yen’s resurgence have more room to run?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:55 AM
Downwards trend with red arrow
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Tokyo inflation tops forecasts, firming BoJ rate hike bets
  • USD/JPY breaks 200DMA, extending Monday’s bearish break
  • 150, 147.20 downside levels to watch

Overview

An upside inflation surprise, signs of US Treasury yields peaking, thin markets and month-end flows have USD/JPY moving, sending it careening through the important 200-day moving average in Asian trade on Friday. A venture below 150 looks increasingly likely given the price action seen this week.

Tokyo inflation tops, JPY pops

The catalyst to spark the latest unwind was Tokyo’s inflation report for November. Headline inflation rose 2.6% over the year, fourth tenths above expectations. More importantly, prices ex-fresh food gained 2.2%, up from 1.8% in October and two tenths more than forecast. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) targets a 2% level for this measure as part of its monetary policy deliberations.

Excluding fresh food and energy prices, the core-core rate printed at 1.9%, up from 1.8% a month earlier, while services inflation increased 0.9%, up from 0.8% previously. While this is the Tokyo reading, not national survey released in three weeks time, the detail will build confidence among Japanese policymakers that inflationary pressures are stirring.  

December BOJ hike firms

Boj ois Nov 29 2024

Source: Bloomberg

With markets split on whether the BoJ would lift interest rates in either next month or February, the upside surprises have seen expectations firm marginally towards a 25-pointer being delivered on December 19. According to swaps pricing, the probability of such an outcome is priced just over 60%, with a full 25-point move fully priced by the bank’s meeting in March.

Along with signs that US 10-year Treasury yields may have peaked near-term, an important development considering how closely correlated USD/JPY has been with them over periods this year, it’s combined with holiday market conditions to deliver a meaningful rally in the yen.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

USD/JPY: sub-150 incoming?

JPY Nov 29 2024

Source: TradingView

With USD/JPY breaking through uptrend support earlier in the week, the price signal has confirmed the bearish momentum picture with MACD and RSI (14) also trending lower. It screens as an sell-on-rallies play right now.

Having sliced through the 200-day moving average, a level often respected in the past, it has generated fresh setups for traders to consider.

If we were to see the price push back towards the 200DMA, shorts could be established beneath with a protective stop above either it or 150.90, another long-running level that has offered support and resistance in the past. The price has so far bottomed at 150, suggesting round numbers have relevance for those considering the setup. Having destroyed so many levels in the rout of July and August, there isn’t a lot of support evident until 147.20. That’s a target to put on the radar.

If the price were to reverse back above the 200DMA/150.90 zone, the bearish bias would be invalidated.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest APAC session articles

USD/NOK, NOK/JPY: Rate differentials and sentiment skew directional risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:17 AM
    USD_candlestick
    The US dollar, seasonality and what that could mean for December
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:23 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:00 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 1, 2024 11:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.