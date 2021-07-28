Video Gold Perks up on Dollar Weakness RUT

July 28, 2021 11:45 PM
Gold trading
In today’s video we take another look at gold prices now momentum has realigned with a higher timeframe trend, then take a look at dollar weakness via USD/CHF. As for indices, we highlight a key level on the Russell 2000 which could act as a pivotal level for bullish or bearish setups as we head towards the weekend.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Market chart of S&P 500 sector performance comparison. Analysed on July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4400.64 (-0.02%), 28 July 2021

  • Energy (0.97%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.86%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 224 (44.36%) stocks advanced and 280 (55.45%) declined
  • 88.32% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 59.41% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.58%   -  Advanced Micro Devices Inc  (AMD.OQ) 
  • + 6.34%   -  Moderna Inc  (MRNA.OQ) 
  • + 5.83%   -  Monolithic Power Systems Inc  (MPWR.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.71%   -  Humana Inc  (HUM.N) 
  • -3.08%   -  CH Robinson Worldwide Inc  (CHRW.OQ) 
  • -3.06%   -  Stanley Black & Decker Inc  (SWK.N) 
