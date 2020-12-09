Will the ECB get the supercharged EUR under control

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 9, 2020 11:10 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The ECB is due to make its monetary policy announcement on Thursday 10th December at 12:45 GMT.

Expectations are running high after Christine Lagarde already pre-committed to additional easing in the October meeting. €500 billion in QE purchases and extremely generous loans to banks are widely expected and priced in. Sinking to the Euro could take a lot more.
Why ease?
In light of second national lockdowns in the likes of France and Germany the reasons for easing monetary policy further are clear; growth appears to be struggling in the final quarter. PMIs have pointed to resilience in the manufacturing sector however, the service sector has tumbled deep into contraction over the quarter. The composite PMI which gauges business activity across the service & manufacturing sector has also contracted each month since September. 

The ECB’s previous forecast of 3% QoQ growth in Q4 now looks overly optimistic. A significant downward revision is expected. That said the latest vaccine developments could see an upward revision to H2 GDP 2021.

Lackluster inflation has been a headache for the ECB and is expected to remain weak going forwards, which is only aggravated further by the supercharged Euro.

EUR strength in focus
With the EUR pushing higher even though the ECB are set to ease it could be difficult for the central to reverse the current EUR/USD uptrend despite. The bearish bias on the US Dollar is proving to be too strong. In fact there could be a bigger risk of the ECB under delivering in the press conference by way of a weak forward guidance past December, which could well lift the common currency.

The meeting comes as the EUR has been hovering around 32 month highs. However, the trade weighted EUR trades around its 2009 peak. A strong currency can not only restrict economic growth but can also hold back inflation and with disinflation of -0.3% the ECB could do without a strong Euro.

Over-delivering?
If the central bank is looking to pull down the Euro an above consensus QE purchase of €750 billion or even a rate cut could do the job. However recent commentary suggests that the ECB isn’t there yet.
Let’s not forget that a deep divide between the ECB doves and hawks is likely to prevent the central bank from over delivering.

Market reaction
If the market is disappointed by what he ECB brings then the EUR could push higher. Any spike higher could struggle at $1.2175 resistance, a break beyond here could bring $1.2210 into the picture.
However, if Lagarde gets her way and manages to over deliver the EUR could slip with near term support seen at $1.2080 50 sma & horizontal support prior to $1.20 round number.

Related tags: EUR

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
Today 07:40 AM
EUR/USD: Grinding higher as traders fade Thursday’s US inflation shock
Today 04:06 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest EUR articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 27, 2023 04:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.