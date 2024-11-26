Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal

It's not every day you see gold plunge alongside yields. But that is what Monday served on reports of a potential ceasefire in Gaza and Trump's picking a relatively 'safe pair of hands' for the US Treasury Secretary role. With a prominent swing high on gold, I suspect it could be headed much lower from here.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 25, 2024 9:34 PM
Gold trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A lively start to the week saw gold plunge alongside the US yield curve, the Dow Jones leave the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 for dust to reach a record. The USD index also provided a minor pullback to allow EUR/USD back above 1.05.

 

Gold posted its worst day's decline in four years thanks to two key developments: Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah "in principle" and Trump nominated Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary, both of which likely saw gold's safe-haven demand drop alongside prices. While Bessent's economic views tend to back economic growth and therefore be seen as inflationary, he is deemed as a highly experienced, level-headed safe pair of hands for Trump's cabinet. And someone who may take the sting out of some of Trump's policies, such as aggressive tariffs which many feared were indeed inflationary.

 

20241126yields

 

This saw investors step back into the bond market with gusto, particularly at the middle-to-long end of the curve (10-30 years) and suppress yields. The 10, 20 and 30-year yields suffered their worst day in three months, the 2-year its worst in two months.

 

Still, the 200-day MA is nearby to provide potential support over the near term. But if Bessent lives up to expectations, we may see the sting taken out of Trump trades which could cap gains on the USD and yields, if not send them lower.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Gold technical analysis:

A prominent bearish engulfing candle has formed on gold’s daily chart, with its 3% loss on the day being its worst since November 2020. Daily volume was its highest in nine days, suggesting that bears piled in while bulls also ran for cover.

 

Given the decline from the all-time high (ATH) to the weekly and monthly volume points of control (VPOC) occurred in three waves, it is likely that the 2541.5 low marked the end of wave ‘a’ for an ABC correction. Assuming Monday’s high was the end of wave ‘b’, wave equality for wave ‘c’ could land around 2460.

 

The bias is for gold prices to continue lower, which could allow bears to fade into rallies. Note that Friday’s low (2670) lands around the 50-day SMA (2678), which could allow bears to reload if prices retrace there.

20241126gold

 

 

The 1-hour chart shows a strong bearish trend has developed. Support has been found around a high-volume node (HVN) and weekly S1 pivot at 2614.6, and a bullish divergence has formed in the oversold zone on the RSI (2). Perhaps we’ll get at least a minor bounce before prices continue lower. Note another HVN at 2573.7 and the weekly and monthly VPOC’s around 2340 which could provide potential support along the way.

20241126goldH1

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:50 – JP corporate services price index
  • 16:00 – JP CPI (BOJ)
  • 16:00 – SG industrial production
  • 19:00 – UK BOE, PMC member Pill speaks
  • 21:00 – EU ECP McCaul speaks
  • 00:00 – US building permits
  • 01:00 – US house prices
  • 02:00 – US consumer sentiment
  • 06:00 – US FOMC minutes

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Gold Bonds Yields US Election US Presidential election Trump

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Asian Open articles

Downward trend
AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 28, 2024 10:32 PM
      stocks_08
      With Wall Street bucking its Thanksgiving trend, the ASX could struggle
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 27, 2024 09:55 PM
        interest_rates_01
        NZD/USD, AUD/NZD: RBNZ to mull dovish cut in face of tariffs, Trump 2.0
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2024 09:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.