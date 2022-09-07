BOC hikes rates by 75bps, more to come!
Joe Perry September 7, 2022 4:36 PM
How much higher will the BOC raise rates? It will depend on the effects of tighter monetary policy as it works its way through the economy.
The Bank of Canada hiked rates by 75bps to 3.25%, as expected. In addition, the statement noted that “given the outlook for inflation, the Governing Council still judges that the policy interest rate will need to rise further.” How much higher will they raise rates? The BOC said that it will depend on the effects of tighter monetary policy as it works its way through the economy, but that it is committed “to price stability and will continue to take action as required to achieve the 2% inflation target”. The BOC also noted that it will continue with its quantitative tightening program. At the same time as the BOC announcement, Canada released its Ivey PMI for August. The seasonally adjusted print was 60.9 vs an expectation of 48.8 and a prior reading of 48.6, below the expansion/contraction level of 50! August’s print was a huge jump for the manufacturing PMI and indicates that the economy is still strong despite higher rates.
As the rate hike was in-line with expectations and the statement seems to lack new information, USD/CAD has been fairly quiet since the announcement. As mentioned in out Bank of Canada preview, USD/CAD had been in a rising channel since early April. After trading to a local high of 1.3224 on July 14th, the pair pulled back to the other side of the channel near 1.2728. Since then, USD/CAD has been on a tear and today reached its highest level since that July 14th high at 1.3208.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
On a 240-minute timeframe, first resistance is very close to today’s high at 1.3234. Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance from the November 4th, 2020 high at 1.3299 and then the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 1.3375. However, if USD/CAD moves lower, the first support is at long-term horizontal support of 1.3077 and then the lows of August 25th at 1.2895. If price breaks below there, the next support level is the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 1.2790.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Will USD/CAD continue to move higher even with a 75bps hike today and the BOC noting that there is more rate increases to come? It may depend on the next catalyst. Canada reports its Employment Change on Friday. Expectations are for a small increase of 15,000 vs a terrible print from June at -30,600. A weaker print could push the pair higher.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.