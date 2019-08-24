The Week Ahead: G7 and Jackson Hole wind down, US GDP and German IFO
Matt Simpson August 24, 2019 7:53 AM
A look at what's on the radar for traders next week.
Monday 26th August
- German IFO Business Sentiment
- US Durable goods orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing
Tuesday 27th August
- German GDP
- French business and consumer and sentiment
- US house prices, Richmond Fed manufacturing index,
Wednesday 28th August
- Australian construction work
- German consumer sentiment
- Eurozone money supply
Thursday 29th August
- New Zealand business sentiment
- Australian Capex
- Japanese consumer confidence
- Europe: French final GDP, German unemployment and inflation, European Sentiment Indicator
- US: GDP 2nd estimate, initial jobless claims
Friday 30th August
- South Korean industrial output
- Japanese employment, retail sales
- Australian building permits and housing credit
- German retail sales
We’ll know the outcome from the Jackson Hole Symposium
Ultimately it appears that Powell’s speech on Friday (ie later today) is the main attraction. Traders are feverishly trying to decipher whether the 25 bps cut really was just a ‘mid cycle adjustment’, or there’s further easing to come. Yet the outcome of the talks could well spill over to next week, which could make early Monday trading more interesting than usual. Particularly if Powell is more dovish on the economy, given the latest set of tariffs.
G7 Summit comes to a close
The summit takes place between Saturday and Monday, with the final two days providing closing statements from central bank heads and key figures.
- Trade is not on the agenda, yet it could well be discussed during one-one-on meetings, so any headlines over the weekend could impact markets around Asian open. Besides, it’s hard to image Trump traveling all that way without trying to throw the cat among the pigeons. Tensions have been brewing in the trade war after the Trump administration turned their attention back to Europe, so any fallout here could weigh on sentiment next week.
- An interesting side story is whether Russia will be allowed back into the G7. It’s been reported today that France’s PM Macron is on board with the idea, which gives them the weekend to lobby the idea. Although it’s more likely to flare tensions than see G7 revert to G8.
- RBA’s Philip Lowe speaks on Sunday and, whilst we doubt it will be a platform to jawbone AUD (and not that he needs to…), he’s likely to be in support of world trade given the concerns raised in RBA’s August minutes.
- Boris Johnson meets with ECB president Donald Tusk on Sunday
- Emmanuel Macron gives the closing news conference after the G7 summit on (probably Monday European time)
US GDP, 2nd Estimate: USD pairs, US Indices
GDP for the second quarter grew at 2.1%, not quite as slow as had been feared. Consumer spending jumped at its fastest rate since Q4 2017 (up from 1.1% in Q1) although business investment contracted by 0.6%, its first negative print since Q1 2016. If we’re to see GDP revised lower, it could weigh on UD sentiment as calls for Fed to act sooner would be in the rise again.
German IFO Business Sentiment: Euro crosses, DAX
Most indications for Germany are pointing towards a recession, and the IFO reads pull no punches on this. The current conditions index has weakened for four consecutive months, with July’s data contracting (pessimism) for the first time since May 2016. Yet this was to be expected, given the IFO climate index has contracted since March, is at its weakest since 2013 and IFO expectations are their lowest since 2019 (having nose dived for the past 12 months).
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.