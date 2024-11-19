Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

The price of gold extends the recovery from the start of the week to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 19, 2024 10:45 AM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold extends the recovery from the start of the week to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30, and bullion may attempt to further retrace the decline from the monthly high ($2762) as the oscillator moves away from oversold territory.

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly high ($2640) as it starts to carve a series of higher highs and lows, with bullion approaching the 50-Day SMA ($2656) after closing below the moving average for the first time since July.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, bullion may reestablish the bullish trend from earlier this year should it trade back above the moving average, but the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days if it no longer responds to the positive slope in the indicator.

With that said, the recent rebound in the precious metal may unravel should it struggle to retrace the decline following the US election, and the price of gold may face range bound conditions over the remainder of the month as the Federal Reserve insists that ‘in the near term, the election will have no effects on our policy decisions.’

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11192024 

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold starts to carve a bullish price series following the failed attempt to close below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), with a close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region opening up $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach above the monthly high ($2762) raises the scope for the test of the yearly high ($2790) but the price of gold may no longer track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2656) should it struggle to trade back above the moving average.
  • Failure to break/close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a move below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly low ($2537) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Clears 2022 High

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Bearish Price Series

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_10
Gold Goes for Recovery After Bitcoin, Trump-Fueled Pullbacks
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:03 PM
    japan_09
    Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:42 AM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: XAU/USD stabilises but this could be short-lived
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 28, 2024 01:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Gold's 9-Month Streak at Risk into Month-End
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 27, 2024 03:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.