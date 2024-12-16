Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report

Not only are traders increasingly long the US dollar, they are also piling into short EUR/USD bets. And that could pave the way for a sub-parity euro next year.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:06 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report – Tuesday, 10th December 2024:

  • Traders were long US dollar by 24.6 billion last week, which is its most bullish level in seven months
  • Net-short exposure to EUR/USD futures rose a four-year eight-month high among large speculators
  • The Japanese yet was net-long for a second week among large speculators and managed funds
  • Large speculators reduced net-long exposure to AUD/USD futures to an 11-week low, asset managers increased net-short exposure to 16-week high
  • Net-long exposure to gold futures increased for a third week among both sets of traders, to a seven-week high

20241216cotNetFX 20241216cotRankFX

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

  

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

The US dollar index formed a 3-week bullish reversal pattern last week called a morning star reversal. It seems the market wants to drive the dollar above its 14-month high set three weeks ago. Traders were long the USD by $24.6 billion last week according to data from the international Money Market (IMM), its highest level in seven months. Asset managers increased their net-long exposure to the US dollar index slightly, by 707 contracts – all of which were fresh longs with no changes to shorts. It is worth noting that net-long exposure among asset managers is not at a sentiment extreme.

20241216cotUSD

 

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Large speculators increased their net-short exposure to their most bearish level in four yeas and eight months last week. They also increased gross shorts for a fourth week and to highest level in two years and three months. Even so, they do not appear to be at a sentiment extreme which leaves the trapdoor open for further downside as we head into 2025, and a move below parity on the cards. And if they continue to pile into the yen, perhaps short EUR/JPY is the trade for next year.

20241216cotEUR

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report

Asset managers flipped to net-long exposure, large speculators were net-long for a second week. Yet speculative volumes (specs and asset managers combined) were lower for a third week, which tells us that short covering has been the main culprit behind the net-long status. And with yen prices weakening for a second week, I cannot say with confidence traders will remain net long. Unless of course the BOJ surprise with a hawkish hold or even a hawkish hike this week.

20241216cotJPY

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

Commodity FX (AUD, CAD, NZD) futures – COT report:

Traders has a more bearish view of commodity FX futures last week, with both sets of traders increasing their net-short exposure for NZD and CAD futures while reducing net-long exposure to AUD futures.

Large specs and managed funds were their most bearish on NZD/USD futures in five years. While this could be seen as a sentiment extreme by recent standards, they were actually net-short by around 30% more back in 2019.

Open interest hit a record high on CAD futures and net-short exposure is approaching its record high among both sets of traders. This could be at or near a sentiment extreme.

Whereas the Australian dollar looks like it wants to break below 63c, with large specus reducing their net-long exposure to an 11-week low while asset managers increased their net-short exposure to a sixteen week high. Clearly, this is not a sentiment extreme for either camp and raises the question as to whether we may see an Australian dollar make its way to the 50s next year.

20241216cotCommodityFX

 

Metals futures (gold, silver, copper) positioning – COT report:

Managed funds increased net-long exposure to gold, silver and copper futures. Whereas large speculators only increased their net-bullish exposure to gold. I stand by my prior views that gold prices won’t simply break to a new record high from current prices, and that we’re still in a retracement from the record high which could result in another leg lower.  

20241216cotMetals

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold EUR/USD

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 9, 2024 06:04 AM
    japan_09
    Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 2, 2024 05:42 AM
      Research
      Yen futures gain bullish traction, bears weigh on EUR/USD: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 03:38 AM
        AUD, CAD, NZD lead the pack as commodity-FX bounce enters third day
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 19, 2024 09:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.