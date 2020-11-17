171120 EU Pre Open

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 17, 2020 4:16 AM
6 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.18%, Germany's DAX added 0.47%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.70%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.66%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
76% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
86% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 86% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
85% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 82% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.76pt to 22.38, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Insurance, Autos, Banks, Travel & Leisure
3mths relative low: Chemicals, Healthcare

Europe Best 3 sectors
insurance, banks, automobiles & parts

Europe worst 3 sectors
media, personal & household goods, telecommunications


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.55% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -18bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
EC 14:00: ECB Guindos speech
UK 15:00: BoE Gov Bailey speech
GE 16:45: Bundesbank Balz speech
EC 17:00: ECB President Lagarde speech
UK 18:00: BoE Ramsden speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1860 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3223. USD/JPY slipped to 104.47.

Spot gold edged up to $1,891 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Imperial Brands, a tobacco manufacturer, announced that full-year adjusted EPS dropped 6.6% on year to 254.4p and adjusted operating profit fell 5.7% to 3.53 billion pounds on net revenue of 7.99 billion pounds, down 0.1% (+0.8% at constant currency). The company proposed an annual dividend of 137.7p per share, down from 206.6p per share in the prior year. Regarding the outlook, the company said: "We currently expect to deliver low to mid-single digit growth in organic adjusted operating profit at constant currency, (...) A higher tax rate will have a c. 2% impact on earnings with constant currency earnings per share expected to be slightly ahead of the prior year."
From a technical point of view, the stock is trading within an hypothetical double bottom pattern in place since July 2020. A break above the key level at 1428p would validate  the pattern, question the 150-period exponential moving average and call for a new upleg towards 1670p and 1758p.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Experian, a consumer credit reporting company, reported 1H results: "Performance in the period was resilient, revenue was stable at US$2,487m (2019: US$2,495m) notwithstanding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit for the six months ended 30 September 2020 was down marginally to US$546m (2019: US$556m). (...) Basic EPS reduced to 36.7 US cents (2019: 39.0 US cents). (...) We have announced a first interim dividend of 14.5 US cents per share, unchanged year-on-year."

BHP Group, a giant metals group, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.

National Grid, an electricity and gas utility company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at UBS.


#SPAIN#
BBVA and Sabadell, the two Spanish banks, have confirmed they are in discussions regarding a potential merger.


#FINLAND#
Sampo, a Finnish financial company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
Today 09:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:02 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 02:50 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.