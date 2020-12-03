All about the base AUDUSD

December 3, 2020 11:55 PM
2 views
Molten metal

In many ways this week has provided a perfect storm for the AUDUSD to mount an upside challenge.

  • Volatility has remained subdued as global equities spent the past week consolidating the strong gains of early November.
  • The U.S. dollar as measured by the DXY index finally broke below the bottom of its four-month range, trading to a 2 ½ year low.  
  • Australian Q3 GDP data printed at 3.3%, well above expectations of 2.5% growth, driven by robust consumer spending.
  • Upbeat comments from RBA Governor Lowe in a Statement to the House of Representatives including “Since we last met, the economic news has, on balance, been better than we were expecting.”
  • Australia's trade surplus rose to A$7,456mn in October, beating expectations driven by a solid rebound in the value of iron ore exports.

Which brings me neatly round to the subject of commodities. Driven by strong demand from China and after Brazilian miner Vale lowered its production forecast, iron ore prices are trading at 6-year highs, near $136. The chart below illustrates the positive correlation between the price of iron ore and the AUDUSD.

All about the base - AUDUSD

Key base metal, copper is up over 15% since the start of November, also on the back of supply shortages and strong demand. Analysts from Goldman Sachs see scope for the price of copper to rally from $7,700 towards $9,500 over the next 12 months, and highlight the upside risks. The chart below illustrates the positive correlation between the price of copper and the AUDUSD.

All about the base - AUDUSD

Technically, following the AUDUSD’s prompt recovery from month-end selling and the break above the .7414 high, the expectation is for the AUDUSD to push higher towards .7600c into yearend as part of a Wave iii to the upside.

Dips are likely to find support ahead of .7400c and again at .7360/50, with only a break/daily close below support at .7340/20 negating the positive bias.

All about the base - AUDUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 4th of December 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex Commodities USD

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Today 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Today 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Today 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Today 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.