



On Friday, U.S. stocks charged higher, as both the. Therose 190 points (+0.69%) to 27930.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was supported by upbeat economic data. The(52.0 expected), and the Services PMI jumped to 54.8 (51.0 expected). Existing Home Sales surged to an annualized rate of 5.86 million units in July (5.41 million expected).Technology Hardware & Equipment (+4.15%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (+1.37%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.3%) sectors performed the best. Apple (AAPL +5.15%), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA +4.47%), Estee Lauder (EL +4.41%) and Deere (DE +4.40%) were top gainers.Electric-car makeralso closed at record high.Approximately 59.8% (60.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 54.30% (63.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks remained under pressure. Thedeclined 0.15%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.51%, France's CAC 40 dropped 0.30%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%.U.S. government bonds prices were stable, as the benchmarkeased further to 0.638% from 0.644% Thursday.lost $6.00 (-0.35%) to $1,940 an ounce, and spot silver slid 1.64% to $26.79 an ounce.U.S.(September) slipped 1.1% to $42.34 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against its major peers, with theclimbing 0.4% on day to 93.20.dropped 0.5% to 1.1795. Research firm Markit reported that the eurozone's Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.7 in August (52.7 expected) from 51.8 in July and Services PMI declined to 50.1 (54.5 expected) from 54.7, suggesting a loss of momentum in the bloc's economic recovery.sank 1.0% to 1.3087. European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said "at this stage, an agreement between the U.K. and the E.U. seems unlikely". On the other hand, official data showed that U.K. retail sales grew 3.6% on month in July (+2.0% expected). Meanwhile, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 in August (54.0 expected) from 53.3 in July and Services PMI climbed to 60.1 (57.0 expected) from 56.5.was little changed at 105.78.slipped 0.1% to 1.3175. Government data showed that Canada's retail sales increased 23.7% on month in June (+24.5% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback.climbed 0.2% to 0.7196 whilelost 0.3% to 0.6535. Official data showed that New Zealand's 2Q retail sales declined 14.6% on quarter (-15.0% expected).