On, U.S. stocks closed higher thanks to a strong rally in the final moment of the trading session. Therose 217 points (+0.85%) to 25812, thegained 47 points (+1.54%) to 3100, and thewas up 195 points (+1.96%) to 10156.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingView& Semiconductor Equipment (+2.89%), Commercial & Professional Services (+2.34%) and Energy (+2.2%) sectors were market leaders. Citizens Financial Group (CFG +7.27%), Hologic (HOLX +6.88%) and Xilinx Inc (XLNX +6.99%) were top gainers.(BA -5.75%) shares dropped after Norwegian Air Shuttle canceled an order for 97 Boeing jets,On the technical side, about 38.5% (34.9% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 17.7% (12.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, the Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer rose to 36.6 in June (45.0 expected), and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 98.1 (91.5 expected).Due later today are theJobs Report (an addition of 2.850 million private jobs in June expected), Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (49.6 for June expected), Construction Spending (+1.0% on month in May expected). And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would release minutes of its latest meeting.European stocks closed mixed. Theedged up 0.1%, Germany's DAX 30 increased 0.6%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9%.The benchmarkclimbed 3 basis points to 0.660%.price advanced $7.00 (+0.5%) to $1,780 an ounce extending its winning streak to a fourth session.U.S.(August) declined 1.1% to $39.27 a barrel.On the forex front, themarked a day-high of 97.80 before closing flat on day at 97.38.slipped 0.1% to 1.1235. Official data showed that the eurozone's CPI grew 0.3% on year in June (+0.2% expected). Later today, Germany's jobless rate for June (6.5% expected) and retail sales data for May (+3.5% on month expected) will be released.rebounded 0.8% to 1.2392. Government data showed that U.K. first quarter GDP growth was confirmed at -1.7% on year (-1.6% expected).rose 0.4% to a three-week high of 107.97. This morning, Japan'sLarge Enterprises Manufacturing Index slid to -34 in the second quarter (-31 expected) from -8 in the first quarter, and the Large Enterprises Non-manufacturing Index fell to -17 in the second quarter (-20 expected) from 8.