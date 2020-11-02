



On Monday, on the eve of the November 3 presidential election, U.S. stocks closed in positive territory. Thejumped 423 points (+1.60%) to 26925, thegained 40 points (+1.23%) to 3310, and thewas up 31 points (+0.29%) to 11084.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewEnergy (+3.67%), Materials (+3.39%) and Capital Goods (+3.23%) sectors performed the best. Mohawk Industries (MHK +11.14%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV +8.45%) and United Rentals (URI +8.07%) were top gainers.following a 21% slump last Friday.Approximately 60% (the same as in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 15% (16% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that construction spending increased 0.3% on month in September (+1.0% expected). The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (final reading) posted at 53.4 for October (53.3 expected).European stocks rebounded. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.61%,, France's CAC 40 rose 2.11% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.39%.U.S. Treasury prices posted modest gains, as the benchmarkfrom 0.855% Friday.(+0.89%) to $1,895 an ounce.(+3.24%) to $36.95 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar remained firm against other major currencies. The, the highest level since September 28.eased further to 1.1642. On a daily chart, the pair keeps lingering around the lower Bollinger band.ran down to 1.2855 before closing at 1.2916, down 0.26% on day.Research firm Markit reported final readings of October Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 54.8 (54.4 expected), Germany at 58.2 (58.0 expected), France at 51.3 (51.0 expected), and the U.K. at 53.7 (53.3 expected).rebounded for a third session climbing to 104.71 from 104.66 in the prior session.Commodity-related currencies strengthened along with rebounding oil prices.gained 0.38% to 0.7055, whiledropped 0.78% to 1.3217.