AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open 19th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:40 AM
0 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230619moversFX

Market summary

  • The USD index fell for a third week, which was its worst week since early January, helping EUR/GBP and GBP/USD post their strongest weekly gains since November, and AUD/USD and NZD/USD rally for a third week
  • Although momentum was lost on Friday with spinning top Doji’s forming on Friday for several FX majors
  • The BOJ held their monetary policy unchanged on Friday, helping to send USD/JPY to a 6-week high and close just shy of 142
  • It’s a US public holiday on Monday and a quiet economic calendar in Asia and Europe today, so we may find volatility to be on the lower side
  • Australia’s 10-3 year yield curve inverted last week for the first time since 2008, which suggests bond markets are now pricing in a recession
  • The Michigan consumer sentiment index showed a lift in morale, whilst 1 year CPI expectation fell to a 15-month low of 3.3% and the 5-year pulled back to 5%
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since September, Oil rose for a third day and higher for 3rd day and is potentially eyeing a break above 72.0.
  • Gold has mostly ranged between 1935 – 1970 this month so far, with a false break below 1930 on Thursday seeing strong buying volumes send gold back to the top of the range
  • View a snapshot of market positioning from CME’s weekly COT report (commitment of traders) using percent rank to scale poisoning of the past 3 year, 1 year and 3-month timeframe

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • View upcoming events and themes for the week: The Week Ahead
  • 08:30 – New Zealand PSI (performance of services)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230619asxglanceFX2

20230619asx200

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a fifth day
  • Strongest day’s rally in 9 weeks
  • Wall Street delivered a strong lead which could help support the ASX today
  • However, trend resistance, upper Bollinger band and 7300 handle are nearby as potential resistance levels

 

 

AUD/USD 1-hour:

20230619audusdFX2

 

Given the lack of economic news scheduled, we may find that prices remain within Friday’s Doji range without a fresh catalyst to drive sentiment. However, the 1-hour trend remains bullish so we prefer to seek bullish setups at or around support levels.

 

Prices have gapped up at the open and are holding above the daily pivot point, so perhaps we’ll see another creak at Friday’s highs. Should the gap be filled and continue lower, we’d seek bullish setups around the daily S1 / Friday’s low for mean reversion towards the daily pivot point. Next support resides around the daily S2 pivot / 0.6835 high.

 

If the gap holds, the next area for bulls to consider is the daily R1, just beneath Friday’s high. A break above which brings the daily R2 into focus, near the February VPOC (volume point of control).

 

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230619calendarAEDT

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
By:
Matt Simpson
June 15, 2023 10:10 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD Analysis: AU employment keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 15, 2023 02:36 AM
      Research
      AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 13, 2023 10:54 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.