Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 12:00 PM
0 views
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Import bans are probable. President Joko Widodo also announced that an import ban on nickel could be imposed this year. “In our grand strategy, we want to downstream all commodities”, adding, “other countries will realise that they must invest here or partner with our companies. That’s the only option.” Tax policy is another tool. A progressive tax has been proposed on Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and ferronickel, based on the price of nickel (a 2% tax when nickel prices are above $15,000 per ton).

These policies are critical for the Indonesian economy. Nickel and stainless steel are the countries’ third largest exports. If Nickel refining takes place in Indonesia, it could add up to $35 billion to the economy.

Indonesia’s policies have drawn criticism from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which last November upheld EU claims its export ban and domestic processing requirements for nickel ore violated WTO rules. President Widodo was unconcerned: “Even though we lost at the WTO on this nickel issue…it’s okay. I have told the Minister to appeal.”

Nickel Price

 Nickel Price

Source: StoneX

Today Nickel prices are $22,728 per ton, 12% down in the year-to-date. A lot of bad news is in the price, and we expect $26,000 per ton by the end of the year. Forecasts are provided by StoneX Financial Ltd. These forecasts represent the views of the StoneX Metals and Energy teams and not necessarily those of FOREX.com or City Index analysts.

Taken from an analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst.

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD
Today 01:15 PM
GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 01:08 PM
US Open: Futures steady after central bank support
Today 12:47 PM
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:18 AM
Most traded stocks of the week
Today 09:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

FXEU Oil Trading
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
By:
Paul Walton
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
    By:
    Paul Walton
    March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
      Molten metal
      Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 17, 2023 11:00 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        European rate rises and bank bailouts calm global markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 16, 2023 05:34 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.