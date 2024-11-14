British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD in Freefall- Support Ahead

British Pound plunged more than 3.2% off the monthly high with a break of the election range exposing key support. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 14, 2024 3:03 PM
united_kingdom_01
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels

  • British Pound breaks November opening-range- plummets to multi-month low
  • GBP/USD now off nearly 6% from September / yearly high- major support pivot in view
  • Resistance 1.2731/73, 1.2857-1.29 (key), 1.3000/45- Support 1.2571-1.2613 (key), 1.2423, 1.2337/49

The British Pound is poised to mark a fifth consecutive-daily loss with GBP/USD plunging back below the 200-day moving average. A break of the November opening-range keeps the focus on a late-month low with price now approaching a major support pivot- risk for price inflection ahead. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD Daily-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Short-term Outlook, we noted that GBP/USD was testing a major pivot zone and that our focus was on a daily, “close with respect to 1.2857. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to the weekly high IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below this pivot zone exposing a run towards the yearly open.”

Sterling held this support zone through US elections before finally breaking earlier this week. The decline has already plunged 3.2% off the monthly high with price testing support today at the lower parallel of a newly identified descending pitchfork off the yearly highs. Note that this slope converges on a key support zone just lower at 1.2571-1.2613- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 advance and the June / July swing lows. Risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection into this zone.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

British Pound Price Chart-GBP USD 240min-Sterling Trade Outlook-GBPUSD Technical Forecast-11-14-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD plummeting into the weekly open with a loss of more than 2.2% responding to slope support today in European trade. Initial resistance is now eyed back at 1.2731/77 with medium-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-day close (HDC) / 38.2% retracement at 1.2857-1.2900. Ultimately, a breach / close above the July high / September low-day close (LDC) at 1.3045 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

A break below this key pivot zone / 1.2571 would threaten another bout of accelerated declines within subsequent support objectives eyed at the 2022 December HDC at 1.2423 and the October 2023 high / 2024 LDC at 1.2337/49- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / prince inflection.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The GBP/USD breakdown is approaching a major support pivot and while a break of the monthly opening-range keeps the focus lower, the immediate decline may be vulnerable into this zone. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch towards the 1.26-handle- rallies should be capped by 1.2773 IF price is heading for a larger breakdown with a close below 1.2571 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline.

Keep in mind we get the release of UK GDP and US retail sales tomorrow with key UK inflation data on tap next week. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes for guidance. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar-GBP USD Data Releases- GBPUSD Weekly Event Risk-11-14-2024

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros British Pound GBP USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Michael Boutros articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:14 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 02:01 PM
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 05:54 PM
        japan_07
        Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bears Emerge
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 27, 2024 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.