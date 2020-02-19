Can Employment Data Save the Aussie

February 19, 2020 5:22 PM
6 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

In a few hours, Australia will release the Employment Change for the month of January.  The estimate is +10,000 vs +28,900 in December.  Last month, AUD/USD was at an important inflection point in the market when the employment change was released for December.  You may recall that we discussed how it is important to look at the makeup of the headline number to get a better gauge of the data.  Australia releases a headline number, then breaks it up between full-time employment change and part-time employment change.  Last month the headline number was +28,900, however the full-time component was -300 jobs, while part-time employment was +29,200!  AUD/USD initially went bid on the headline number, only to roll over a few days later and break the neckline of the Head and Shoulders formation (and eventually reach the target). 

Chart analysis demonstrating Can Employment Data Save The Aussie. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Today, AUD/USD sits at the bottom on a triangle.  Just a simple measurement of the triangle puts the target near .6580, which is also the 127.2 Fibonacci extension from the October 1st lows to the December 31st highs.  Price is currently trading near .6675.  A move below .6662 would be the lowest level AUD/USD has traded since January 2009!  If the employment change is worse than expected later, price would be at .6580 in a hurry!

Chart analysis demonstrating Can Employment Data Save The Aussie. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On the other hand, AUD/JPY has been holding up well, despite the China slowdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak.  The reason is because USD/JPY has been held up by the strength of the equity markets.  USD/JPY is currently up 1.50%, or 165 pips.  This has pulled AUD/JPY higher with it, currently up 1.32%, or 97 pips!  It has closed above the 200 Day Moving Average and even filled the late January gap by 4 pips.  A stronger employment change number can have this pair moving toward horizontal resistance at .7550 and a confluence of resistance near .7600.

Chart analysis demonstrating Can Employment Data Save The Aussie. Published in February 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The one thing to remember regarding the Australian Employment Change is that the headline number is made up of full-time employment change and part-time employment change.  Although the headline number may “beat” estimates, the breakdown may be worse. As we saw last month, the “strong beat” only lasted a few days, as the breakdown between full time and part time was bad and price eventually rolled over!


Related tags: Dollar Australia USD Forex

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Today 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Today 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Today 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Today 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.