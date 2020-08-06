China A50 Index Short Term Supported by a Rising Trend Line

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 7, 2020 12:45 AM
5 views
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
China A50 Index posted a pullback after soaring around 35% from the low of March to the high of July at 16465. Then, Index has started to rebound since July 27. What shall we arrange the trade set up in August?

In this week, Caixin China manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in July (vs 51.1 expected) from 51.2 in June, while services PMI dropped to 54.1 (vs 58.0 expected) from 58.4. For the PMI data, although services PMI unexpectedly dropped, both PMI data is still above the expansion level of 50.

More important economic data will come next week. Investors should focus on the CPI (+2.6% on year expected), PPI (-2.5% on year expected), industrial production (+5.1% on year expected) and retail sales (+0.1% on year expected).

From a technical point view, China A50 Index remains supported by a rising trend line and 50-day moving average on a daily chart.

Currently, the index prices has confirmed a bullish breakout of falling wedge pattern, indicating the resumption of previous up trend.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 14670 (the high of January), while the resistance levels would be located at 16465 (the previous high) and 16935 (127.2% fibonacci expansion).


Chart of China A50 Index Short Term Supported Produced By A Rising Trend Line. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: China A50 Indices PMI

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Today 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Today 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Today 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Today 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest China A50 articles

Research
Markets mixed as investors eye bigger events
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2023 01:07 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
      China flag
      China worries resurface
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 9, 2022 11:54 AM
        China flag
        Yuan, Chinese stocks tumble as economic concerns grow
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 24, 2022 10:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.